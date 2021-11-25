Cryptocurrency scam on YouTube

Cybersecurity company Tenable has uncovered a “golden” cryptocurrency scam scheme, which allowed fraudsters to seize almost $ 9 million, including $ 8.2 million – on bitcoin. Attackers use videos of celebrities, promising to double the tokens listed to them.

To instill confidence in victims, the Khaleej Times reports that scammers are distributing fake videos on the YouTube Live platform. In the video, they use footage of the founders of cryptocurrencies or those involved in this sector.

“Scammers use hacked YouTube accounts to distribute videos about fake bitcoin giveaways, “ether”, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, “says Tenable researcher Satnam Narang. This” formula “has been so successful that it has been working for many years.

According to Tenable’s calculations, scammers are already stole cryptocurrencies for $ 8.9 million… In their videos, they use footage of celebrities such as:

Michael Saylor – CEO of MicroStrategy and an ardent supporter of Bitcoin;

Vitalik Buterin – creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency;

Charles Hoskinson – Founder of Cardano cryptocurrency and co-founder of Ethereum;

Brad Garlinghouse – CEO of Ripple Labs, which developed the XRP token;

Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

“The bitcoin scams I tracked resulted in $ 8.2 million stolen – an average of $ 1.6 million per video. An Ethereum scam stolen $ 413K (an average of $ 82,778 per video). on Shiba Inu, the scammers earned $ 239,000, receiving an average of $ 34,192 per video, “says Narang.

How does the scheme work?

Scammers are streaming a video on YouTube Live of a celebrity speculating on the use or purchase of cryptocurrency. A link to the site is indicated under the video, allegedly doubling the cryptocurrency listed on it

But, of course, the deceived users do not receive their funds back. This circuit is considered debugged and reference. Journalists even call her “the gold standard for cryptocurrency fraud“.

Critical thinking is the key to safety

Crypto security experts point out that you can not only save your funds from scammers, but also help others not to fall for their bait. To do this, Satnam Narang recommends adhering to several rules:

be skeptical to YouTube videos with promises of gifts from celebrities;

never do not send cryptocurrency to participate in the drawing;

inform the administration about the swindlersby clicking the checkbox icon below the video and selecting “Fraud” under the “Spam or False Information” category.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL reported about another fraudulent scheme, thanks to which the scammers took possession of assets for $ 500 thousand. This time they resorted to advertising fake cryptocurrency exchanges in the Google search engine.