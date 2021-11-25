Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged from the hospital – RBK

Milos Zeman in an ambulance after being discharged from the Central Military Hospital in Prague

(Photo: Ondrej Deml / CTK / Global Look Press)



Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged from the hospital on November 25, according to the Czech edition iDNES.cz.

The hospital’s doctors “continue to recommend institutionalized care under the guidance of a professional medical team” as the most appropriate, but given the president’s significant health improvement, they have no objection to leaving the hospital, iDNES quoted Presidential Press Secretary Jitka Zinke as saying.

Milos Zeman will continue treatment at the residence in Lany. Medical assistance will be provided by the Senior home group, which is part of the Penta Hospitals CZ group. The company took full responsibility for Zeman’s health. The head of the Senior home group previously received a state award from Zeman. The hospital gave the company all the necessary medical records and the president’s care plan. The hospital is also ready to provide the necessary premises.

Czech Senate to Consider Impeachment to President Zeman



Zeman, now 77 years old, was hospitalized on October 10 after the parliamentary elections in the intensive care unit of the Czech Central Military Hospital. The reason for the hospitalization was the exacerbation of a chronic illness, due to which Zeman could not eat and drink. The president was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward on November 4.