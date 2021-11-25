https://ria.ru/20211125/tayvan-1760754264.html

Delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania to visit Taiwan

A delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania will visit Taiwan – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania to visit Taiwan

Six parliamentarians from Lithuania will arrive in Taiwan to participate in the Open Parliamentary Forum, which will be held on the island in early December, the minister said … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25

2021-11-25T17: 15

2021-11-25T17: 16

in the world

Vilnius

Taiwan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

BEIJING, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. Six parliamentarians from Lithuania will travel to Taiwan to attend the Open Parliamentary Forum on the island in early December, Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu Zhaose said. countries of Europe and Latin America. “The forum will be attended by six members of the Lithuanian parliament, it symbolizes the commitment of Taiwan and Lithuania to the high ideals of democracy,” Wu Zhaose quoted the Central News Agency from Taiwan on Thursday. Representatives of Estonia and Latvia will also arrive in Taiwan at the forum. The official representative office of Taiwan opened in Vilnius on November 18. Eric Huang, who previously headed the Taiwan Representative Office in Latvia, was appointed as the first head. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC expressed a protest to Lithuania. Later, China decided to downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires. On August 10, China recalled the Chinese ambassador from Vilnius due to the fact that the Lithuanian authorities had allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. In response, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that on September 4 it would recall its ambassador to China for consultations.

Vilnius

Taiwan

2021

in the world, vilnius, taiwan, china’s foreign ministry