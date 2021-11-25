Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand appeared in the first frame from “Macbeth” based on William Shakespeare

From the first reviews, Fargo creator Joel Cohen’s film will amaze audiences.

The first frame from Joel Cohen’s black-and-white drama Macbeth, based on the play of the same name by William Shakespeare, has appeared on the Web. The main roles in the film were played by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Macbeth will be the debut solo project of the creator of Fargo, No Country for Old Men and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, who usually works with his brother Ethan Cohen. As Collider clarifies, Ethan Cohen was not interested in the film. The first frame from the tape captures the main stars Denzel Washington and Francis McDormand, who played Lord Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth will premiere at the opening of the New York Film Festival on September 24. The festival will run until October 10th. As part of the Macbeth announcement, the organizers of the New York Film Festival presented a review of the film, which can be counted as the first full review. Here’s a very promising passage:

Joel Cohen’s bold and inventive rendering of a ‘Scottish Play’ is the work of a perfect play of light and shadow and witchcraft fury. A disturbing film that you watch with your mouth open. It shows a sad world destroyed by blind greed and thoughtless ambition. ”

Also in the review they note “Strikingly deep” Washington’s play and McDormand’s natural performance. In addition, the ominous visual design and intimidating presentation of the plot about the seizure of power are praised. Judging by the response, the new adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy about political murder and remorse will come out very emotional and atmospheric.

The movie Macbeth also stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Corey Hawkins.

