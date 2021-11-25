Developer Khudoyan sentenced to six years in prison – RBK

In addition, the developer, the damage from whose actions was estimated at 4.2 billion rubles, must pay a fine of 800 thousand rubles.

Albert Khudoyan

(Photo: Emin Jafarov / Kommersant)



The Koptevsky District Court sentenced the owner of Optima Development, Albert Khudoyan, who was found guilty of large-scale fraud (part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code) to six years in prison with a sentence in a general regime colony, the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reported. In addition, Khudoyan will have to pay a fine of 800 thousand rubles.

The second person involved in the case of the theft of three land plots on Leningradsky Prospekt, the general director of Aviasity, Sergei Konoplev, was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of 200 thousand rubles.

According to the indictment, Khudoyan – with the assistance of Konoplev and his relative, the criminal case against which was separated into a separate proceeding – used information about the commercial projects of a certain foreign company, which owned 50% of the authorized capital of Aviasiti LLC and its assets, for personal gain. in the form of a non-residential building and the right to lease three land plots.

“As a result of the fraudulent actions of the accomplices, the foreign company lost 50% of the ownership of the non-residential building, the right to lease three land plots, and also completely lost its share in the authorized capital of a commercial organization, which resulted in damage totaling over 4.2 billion rubles.” , – said in the message of the prosecutor’s office.

Simultaneously with the sentencing, the Koptevskiy District Court satisfied the civil claim for the recovery of property damage.