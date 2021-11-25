Digest: Migrants in the English Channel could have been hit by a container ship; Democrats in the United States against the appointment of a native of the USSR to a high post

25 November 2021, 04:54 GMT Updated 2 hours ago

At least 27 migrants died on Wednesday while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.

The International Organization for Migration said it was the largest tragedy in the English Channel ever since 2014.

According to the BBC, British immigration authorities brought ashore some of the migrants who managed to get to the coast in small boats. In total, about 25 small vessels attempted to cross the English Channel on Wednesday.

According to the French edition of La Voix Du Nord, the wreck of a boat with migrants could have occurred as a result of a collision with a container ship. This information has not been officially confirmed.

The English Channel is the busiest strait in the world – more than 500 ships pass through it every day.

The number of illegal migrants who reached Britain by boat has tripled over the past year and amounted to almost 30 thousand people.

Over the past few weeks, at least 10 people have already died trying to swim across the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised yesterday to destroy the business of smugglers who are involved in the illegal transportation of people.

The French authorities said that since the beginning of the year, more than 1,500 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the transport of migrants.

The Supreme Court of Russia will consider the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office to liquidate the human rights society “Memorial”, which was previously recognized as an organization performing the functions of a foreign agent.

Memorial is one of the oldest human rights organizations in Russia.

Three German parties – Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – agreed on the eve of the formation of a new German government headed by the leader of the socialists Olaf Scholz. He will replace Angela Merkel as Chancellor.

Merkel’s party, the Christian Democratic Union, came second in the elections and is marching into opposition. Merkel herself, who headed the German government for 16 years, announced long before the elections that she would not participate in them and would retire.

One of the main points of the new government’s program is the fight against climate change: it plans to set a course for the closure of coal-fired power plants by 2030 and the elimination of gasoline and diesel cars.

German observers do not expect major changes in policy towards Russia from the new government.

Migrants go by boat to Britain. This group managed to reach the opposite shore

Correspondents of Reuters on the eve witnessed how another group of migrants went from France across the English Channel in the direction of Britain.

“Wrapped from the cold in black woolen hats and down jackets, the migrants dragged the rubber boat on their shoulders and heads under the gloomy November sky, across the dunes to the beach,” they write.

The group left for Britain shortly after dawn. About 15 people carried the boat, followed by families with children. Behind them, the men were pulling an outboard motor.

One man was holding a little boy by the hand. The other two carried smaller children on their shoulders, and the women carried things.

A French police car headed towards the group, blinked its headlights and drove around the migrants, trying to block their way to the sea.

A woman with a small child took to the road in front of the police and screamed. The car stopped and soon set off to patrol another part of the beach.

When the police left, the migrants scrambled ashore through the sand, loaded the children onto a boat and pushed it out to sea. One of the women stepped into the cold water and shouted to reporters where she was going: “To Great Britain.”

Being waist-deep in water, people climbed into the boat, they were helped by those who were already on board. Finally, the tiny boat was full. Some migrants waved their hands to those on the shore.

A few hours later, they landed near Dungeness, where they were met by rescuers and British border guards.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to convince Democrats in Congress to remove sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the country’s defense budget, Foreign Policy reported, citing sources.

According to them, last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his aides called senators, urging them to reject amendments that would provide for sanctions against companies involved in the project.

As the newspaper notes, the amendments can sharply limit the ability of the executive branch to impose, apply, extend or lift sanctions.

“The Senate’s work could be blocked every time standard reporting is filed every two months. The consequences go far beyond [“Северного потока-2″]”, – said a representative of the Democrats to the publication.

In addition, according to one of the employees of the Congress, representatives of the Biden administration said that they consider it important not to spoil relations with Germany, which will be an important ally in the event of a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The administration’s actions have angered Republican congressmen, writes Foreign Policy.

“The Biden administration is trying to cover up its disastrous decision earlier this year to infiltrate Russia and undermine our allies,” said House Armed Services Committee member Mike Rogers. “They know that the Nord Stream 2 sanctions enjoy strong bipartisan support, and resorted to behind-the-scenes pressure tactics to avoid embarrassment. “

The American publication Axios writes that five Democratic senators announced that they would not support Saula Omarova’s candidacy for the post of head of the US Financial Control Department, effectively closing the USSR-born path to this influential position.

Representatives of the Biden administration are aware of the position of the senators and understand that Omarova’s chances of approval are practically zero, nevertheless, they continue to publicly support her.

“The White House continues to strongly support her historic candidacy,” a White House spokesman told the publication. “Saula Omarova has exceptional qualifications for the position. Since her nomination, she has been treated unfairly and harassed.”

Omarova tried to defend her candidacy at hearings last week, but Republicans attacked her, recalling academic papers on banking regulation, as well as her Ph.D. thesis analyzing the works of Karl Marx.

In particular, Senator John F. Kennedy asked if he should call Omarova “professor” or “comrade.”

“I am not a communist,” Omarova replied. “And I do not adhere to this ideology. I could not choose where I was born. My family suffered under the communist regime, and I am proud to be American.”