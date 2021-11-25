Digest: Migrants in the English Channel could have been hit by a container ship; Democrats in the United States against the appointment of a native of the USSR to a high post

English Channel

At least 27 migrants died on Wednesday while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.

The International Organization for Migration said it was the largest tragedy in the English Channel ever since 2014.

According to the BBC, British immigration authorities brought ashore some of the migrants who managed to get to the coast in small boats. In total, about 25 small vessels attempted to cross the English Channel on Wednesday.

According to the French edition of La Voix Du Nord, the wreck of a boat with migrants could have occurred as a result of a collision with a container ship. This information has not been officially confirmed.

