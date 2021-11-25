Dior apologizes for “disfiguring Asian women” campaign photo

“Dior always respects the feelings of Chinese citizens. If there are any mistakes or shortcomings, Dior is open to comment and correct them in a timely manner, ”the fashion house said in a statement on the Chinese social network Weibo. They noted that they “immediately attached great importance to this” and removed the photo from the site, as well as removed the work from the exhibition. Dior added that the work is a work of art and that it was “not used commercially.”

Earlier in the Beijing Daily, an editorial, “Is that an Asian woman in Dior’s eyes?”, Appeared, claiming that photography made Chinese consumers “feel uncomfortable.” For example, a woman filmed for a new ad for a fashion house has “creepy eyes, a grim face and Qing Dynasty armor,” the publication noted. The China Women’s News reported that the exhibition once again showed “aesthetic and cultural arrogance and prejudice on the part of some Western brands,” as well as an intention to “distort Chinese culture.”

Dior Photos

In China, fair skin and big eyes are considered the standard of beauty, and brands are most often attracted to models of this type, the BBC notes. The author of the photo, Chen Man, a famous fashion photographer in China, also apologized. She is engaged in commercial photography, takes photos for the covers of leading fashion magazines, works with stars: for example, she took pictures of David Beckham and actress Fan Bingbing, one of the most popular in China.

“I repent of my immaturity and my ignorance. <...> I was born and raised in China. I have the deepest love for my country. From now on, I will study Chinese history more deeply, <...> strive to faithfully convey it in my works, ”she wrote on Weibo.

This is not the first time that a global fashion brand has faced criticism from Chinese consumers. Dolce & Gabbana was accused of offending Chinese culture a few years ago. The brand made a video in which a Chinese woman tries to eat cannoli and other Italian dishes with chopsticks. Users are outraged that Dolce & Gabbana is spreading stereotypes about Asian culture.