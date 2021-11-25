Dior presented a series of videos with Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi

Dior has launched the second part of its Dior Chin Up campaign – eight new videos featuring prominent women of their time. Let us remind you that the campaign began in early September last year. As part of the initiative, the fashion house presented several videos featuring women doing charity work, activism and inspiring others. The heroines of the video are Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne, Paris Gobel, Lane Bloom and others.

The new video series features actresses Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi, Li Bingbing, figure skater Kim Yong Ah, architect and designer India Mahdawi, writer Leila Slimani and model Dilone. Each of them talked about the difficulties they faced along the way and shared inspirational tips for young girls.

Charlize Theron

Along with these new interviews, Parfums Christian Dior continues its activities under the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project, which the actress created in 2007 to support the network of educational organizations working with young people in sub-Saharan Africa in terms of their health and prospects. education.

As part of the initiative, the fashion house has committed to working with the University of California Los Angeles Center for Health and Research to fund the education of young people at universities selected for the CTAOP Youth Leaders Scholarship program.

Despite a global pandemic that is rampant in South Africa, these fellowships continue to be awarded. Soon, they will be able to cover four years of tuition, accommodation, meals, books, computer, travel, as well as attending one-to-one lessons and leadership training for 15 students.

Li Bingbing

Natalie Portman