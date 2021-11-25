Dior withdrew a portrait of an Asian girl from an exhibition in Shanghai due to outrage in China. The photographer had to apologize

Dior also removed the snapshot from its website. The fashion house said it respects “the feelings of the Chinese people” and also “strictly abides by Chinese law.” “If there was any mistake, we are always ready to listen to comments and then correct the mistake in a timely manner. Dior’s sincere intentions for Chinese society and consumers are unwavering, ”the fashion house said in a statement.

What else is known:

The outrageous photo was a portrait of a girl with a bag, taken by photographer Chen Meng. She apologized to the people of China, writes BBC News. “I repent of my immaturity and ignorance. Born and raised in China, I have the deepest love for my country. From now on, I will study Chinese history more deeply, and also strive to faithfully convey it in my works, ”Chen Meng wrote in her Weibo account.

Previously, the Beijing Daily wrote that the photo from the Dior exhibition makes the people of China “feel uncomfortable”, and the girl in the picture “creepy eyes, a grim face and armor in the style of the Qing dynasty.” China Women’s News, in turn, stated that the exhibition displayed “aesthetic and cultural arrogance and prejudice on the part of some Western brands” and also tried to “distort Chinese culture.”

