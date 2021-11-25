Doctors invited anti-Axis stars to the red zone

Doctors signed an open letter to opponents of vaccination against coronavirus and invited them to visit the “red zones” where thousands of patients with covid lie.

“I remember a song from my childhood: Get tempered if you want to be healthy. Try to forget about the doctors.”

This is how self-medication for coronavirus should take place – according to Yuri Loza. The famous Soviet and Russian performer called his video “Sober Look”. 30 minutes of discussion on what COVID-19 is and how to treat it. Yesterday, the singer argued that the Earth is flat. Today – shares the comments of unknown, but supposedly practicing therapists.

– I foresee your question, what to do if you feel that you are getting sick? To do nothing. Here’s how with the flu, what did you do? They did nothing, drank tea with raspberries.

The videos of the actress Maria Shukshina are gaining more views. True, the meaning in them is not deeper. The Russian artist promotes the refusal of vaccination. Like, all this is a world conspiracy to change the social order.

“The composition and consequences of this vaccine – we are not given information. Let’s, as they say, who knows what, yes, what information from different sources gets – let’s exchange”, – offers Maria Shukshina, Honored Artist of Russia

At a round table they exchange: who and what has heard, what the people are talking about – information without sources, comparable only to rumors. Half a million subscribers of the actress read the news on her blog: the vaccine may be in New Year’s Olivier.

“Millions of people who refuse an experimental mRNA vaccine may soon be forced to use gene therapy with food, without knowing it,” Shukshina writes.

Hundreds of interviews, articles, recommendations of professional virologists and pharmacists, doctors from the red zones and comments from those who have been ill are at times devalued by the opinion of the stars, albeit completely unfounded. What is covid, how intensive care patients suffer and fight for every breath, doctors decided to show those who doubt the virus and vaccine. An open letter of invitation to hospital departments was signed by doctors across the country.

“We live in such a time when the opinion of professionals in any industry, including medicine, can be dispelled by some famous person. And it doesn’t matter whether he himself is misled or it’s a hype. As a doctor, I am only worried about the consequences. Our message is very simple: if you don’t believe us, our red zones are ready to open them for you so that you can see the doctors who are fighting for life and the patients who cling to it, ”says Denis Protsenko, chief physician of GKB 40.

The letter is addressed not only to artists. The list includes politicians. The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov is the first to be invited. The communist more than once linked vaccination with fascism in his speeches.

“But as for QR codes, it was generally invented by the Nazis at one time: they put a number for everyone, a star for the Jews, and they persecuted the communists, first of all shot them, because they were the main fighters against fascism,” Zyuganov compares.

The call to refuse the QR code is perceived by many as a refusal to vaccinate. Volunteers prepared a response to the policy in an open letter.

“You opposed the quark codes. How many people are you willing to bury in order to visit a restaurant without a quark code? Many elderly people support your party. The negative attitude of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation to vaccinations will cost the lives of thousands of your supporters. Please stop!”

Celebrity performances sometimes reach the point of absurdity. Russian actor Yegor Beroev has compared coronavirus restrictions to oppression of Jews. At the Taffy Chronicle of Victory award ceremony, the artist attached a six-pointed Star of David to his jacket.

– It already happened once. And our grandfathers paid for it not to happen again, with blood …

“We are not against the choice of each person. But if these are people whose opinion is significant for society, and they declare it in the media space, I think they need to answer in the same absolutely manner, sorry for the word they do. We offer these people go and see how our patients are suffocating, “says Maryana Lysenko, chief physician at City Clinical Hospital No. 52.

The coronavirus in the country has not been defeated. The herd immunity rate is no more than 50 percent, according to the government. After temporary restrictions in the capital and the regions, doctors see the result – the number of new cases of infection has slightly decreased, but is still at a critical level – over thirty thousand daily. In Ugra, one of the strictest rules – in four cities, a ban on visiting public places for the unvaccinated. The situation is complicated there. The easiest way to get to the red zone department is without a QR code.

“I liked the words of my colleagues: you don’t need a quark code to get into the hospital. When you get into the covid intensive care unit, you don’t need a quark code either. chief physician for the medical department of the District Clinical Hospital in Khanty-Mansiysk.

The doctors’ action is for the stars, but not stellar. An invitation is not for the sake of hype and Internet views. We are talking about public opinion, about saving millions of people, about the need for vaccination and rallying Russian citizens. In the letter, the doctors indicated a telephone number for communication and hope that the people’s favorites and chosen ones will find time in return to see the truth and reconsider their views.