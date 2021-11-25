Doesn’t leave hope: Kanye West said he would still be with Kim Kardashian

Who would have thought that the sign of Gemini is prone to nostalgia – but Kanye West confirms that it is. The 44-year-old rapper still cannot get the past out of his head and recover from his breakup with Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, Kanye attended a church service in Los Angeles, where he said that he plans to return the ex-lover. According to Kanye, he is absolutely sure that he will get along with Kim and a great future awaits them. “I did publicly what was simply unacceptable for my husband, but now I’m here to change,” the rapper admitted. As for the Kardashian romance with the 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, West is convinced that this relationship is frivolous.

Kanye west Getty Images

According to the musician, raising children – eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm – remains his top priority in this turbulent time. Kanye noted that he would not let anyone write a new story for his family. “I am a priest in my house,” concluded the rapper.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

However, Kanye has previously said that he has no plans to divorce Kim Kardashian. He said this on the first episode of the Drink Champs podcast: “On SNL, my wife was forced to say, ‘I divorced him,’ because they just wanted to air it. I have never seen the divorce papers. We are not divorced yet. My children do not want this, and I do not want that. ”

However, it is difficult to take West’s words on Drink Champs seriously – soon after he announced his desire to keep his marriage to Kim, the musician came out with 22-year-old model Vinetria. They are credited with a hot romance.