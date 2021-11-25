Drake went down in Billboard history along with The Beatles and Ariana Grande

Canadian rapper became the third musician in the history of the charts, whose songs debuted at the top of the list within one week

Aubrey Drake Graham, a Grammy winner and one of the highest paid musicians by Forbes in 2019, took three places at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at once.

“Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande, the only musicians in history to have three Hot 100 Top 3 positions in a week.”

On the first line was the track “What’s Next”, a video for which the rapper shot in his native Toronto. On the second – the song “Wants And Needs”, recorded with Lil Baby, on the third – “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross. The tracks are from Drake’s album “Scary Hours 2”, released in early March.

The Beatles and Ariana Grande hit the top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 before Drake in 1964 and 2019.

The first part of “Scary Hours” came out in 2018 before the release of the album “Scorpion”. It had two tracks – “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”. EP “Scary Hours 2” prepares fans for the forthcoming sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy”, due out soon.

By opinion critics, in the mini-album Drake does not sound like a rapper who seeks to prove anything, but as a defender of his status who can challenge himself.

Drake began his career by releasing mixtapes in the mid-2000s. In just a few years, an ordinary Canadian guy became a rap idol, collected a bunch of prestigious awards and entered the top of the most influential musicians in the world. Drake’s debut studio album, “Thank Me Later”, was released in 2010 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, and later received a platinum certification. The next two studio albums, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same, received four and three platinum certifications, and Take Care won the 55th Grammy for Best Rap Album. The fourth studio album “Views” was released in 2016 and became famous for several music records, topping the charts in different countries of the world and becoming four times platinum.

The rapper combines music with fashion, and since 2013 has collaborated with Nike and Air Jordan. In 2016, he launched his Air Jordan OVO collection, and in 2020 he teamed up with Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape for the OVO X BAPE collection, as well as collaborated with the perfume candle manufacturer Revolve. In December 2020, Drake created his Nike-based label Nocta to focus on minimal sportswear. The collection includes down jackets, hoodies and sweatpants in black and yellow, inspired by the street style of Toronto, London and Paris. In March 2021, the brand announced a new capsule.