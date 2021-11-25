Dwayne Johnson donated a private car to his fan and made a video about it

Dwayne Johnson did another good deed: gifted a personal pickup truck to one of his fans, former military Oscar Rodriguez. The fan was so overwhelmed with happiness that he burst into tears on the shoulder of the idol.

The actor himself told about this, having published a video on social networks. Johnson invited fans to the action movie Red Notice, where he spoke to them and treated them to tequila from his own brand, Teremana. Before the start of the film, the celebrity also took the stage and called Rodriguez to her place.

According to Johnson, he decided to make the gift after learning about Rodriguez’s story: in the past he served in the US Navy, and now trains people, goes to church, helps women victims of domestic violence, and cares for a 75-year-old mother.

After the session, Dwayne Johnson met again with Rodriguez, thanking him for his service and kindness to others and donating his Ford. It’s funny that at first he wanted to hand over the keys to the Porsche Taycan, but the company refused him, and the actor decided to part with his personal transport.

He deserves a lot more than my personal truck. Kindness matters to me, so thanks @ ORodri240 for being so kind to so many people. You said it right, just before you drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother.

Just love. Enjoy your new truck dude ???? dj pic.twitter.com/MR1WBv4tUj – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 25, 2021



This is at least the second such act of Johnson: last year he gave a pickup truck to one of his old friends.