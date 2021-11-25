Dwayne Johnson started shooting the film “Black Adam”, posted the first photo

Rock in normal clothes, and already looks like a real DC superhero.

Concept art of the film “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson recently arrived in Atlanta to shoot the highly anticipated Black Adam. A photo with the actor has already appeared on the web.



The picture shows how Skala gets into the car. Apparently, very soon he will visit the set and put on a superhero costume! The actor is in great shape, he has repeatedly shown how hard he trains. Johnson is poised to take on the role of DC’s powerful anti-hero Black Adam.

Although Dwayne Johnson kept fans informed about his preparations for filming there, the plot is still hidden from us. The artist himself previously only said that his Black Adam is so cool that the norm of forces among the superheroes of the DC MCU will seriously change after his debut. In other words, the Justice League should start worrying.

But we know exactly who will be the company of Black Adam. The film will debut the Justice Society of America, which will include Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintess Swindell).

Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari will also star in the film Jaume Collet-Serras.

The premiere of the fantastic action movie “Black Adam” is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

