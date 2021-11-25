Election of a general from the UAE as head of Interpol provokes protests from human rights defenders and European parliamentarians

The election of General from the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Nasser Al-Raissi as head of Interpol provoked protests from human rights defenders and European parliamentarians.

Al-Raissi’s candidacy was approved by the Interpol Congress held in Istanbul, which was attended by representatives of 160 countries. The general was elected for a four-year term, but this fact was considered controversial. According to the Russian BBC service, human rights activists spoke out against him, who fear that the UAE could use Interpol for their own purposes. In addition, 11 MEPs wrote a letter to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Citizens of France, Great Britain and Turkey filed complaints against al-Raissi, who were not lucky enough to visit the prisons of the Emirates, the work of which is supervised by al-Raissi. They talked about violence and torture, for which, in their opinion, the general bears. The election of the representative of the United Arab Emirates raises questions also because this country contributes almost half of the funds to the budget of Interpol, adding additional appropriations to them.

The position of the president in Interpol is considered rather representative. The main management functions are concentrated in the hands of the Secretary General, whose post is held by the representative of Germany, Jurgen Stock.