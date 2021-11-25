EToro will restrict access to Cardano and Tron to US customers

Investment platform eToro has announced that it will delist Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX) for US users.

From December 26, 2021, they will not be able to open new positions in these cryptocurrencies. As of December 31st, assets cannot be placed for staking.

In its decision, the company referred to “business considerations in an evolving regulatory environment.”

American users of the platform will be able to hold existing positions at Cardano and Tron. However, in the first quarter of 2022, eToro will close the sale opportunity.

The company assured that this will happen at least 30 days after it becomes possible to transfer these cryptocurrencies to the eToro Money wallet. The app will continue to support assets in the future. EToro is currently working on a coin wallet compatibility.

The platform does not plan to forcibly sell the remaining positions of users in cryptocurrencies.

On January 15th, eToro will stop paying Cardano and Tron staking rewards to US customers and settle in USD for the final settlement.

“We continue to offer a wide range of cryptoassets on eToro and look forward to adding more in the future. First of all, we are upset that we took this step. eToro will continue to be a strong supporter of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, ”the company said in a statement.

In January 2021, the platform closed the possibility of trading Ripple’s XRP token for American users, citing a lawsuit filed against the fintech company by SEC…

As a reminder, according to the results of the second quarter of 2021, eToro earned more than $ 264 million on commissions from cryptocurrency trading, which amounted to 73% of the total amount of fees.

