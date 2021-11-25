European Commissioner Announces Changes to EU Border Crossing Rules | News | News

The rules for crossing the borders of the European Union will change in the near future due to the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced on November 25 by the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.

“In a few days, the rules for crossing the EU borders will be changed,” she said in an interview with La Razón newspaper, without specifying what changes were in question.

The European Commissioner also drew attention to the importance of vaccination against covid.

“And then each state is sovereign to take decisive measures,” said Kyriakides.

Countries with less than 80% of the population vaccinated against covid will have to take serious measures to contain the infection, she said.

“The winter will be very hard. In December and January there will be a heavy load on hospitals, ”added the European Commissioner.

A day earlier, the Italian Council of Ministers approved a new decree providing for tougher restrictive measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens unvaccinated against coronavirus. The Council of Ministers has also expanded the list of categories of citizens for whom vaccination is mandatory.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Richard Sulik said that the country’s government, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, decided to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25. The restrictions include a ban on leaving the house at night, cancellation of mass events in the field of culture and sports, the closure of catering establishments and services, as well as shops, except for those that sell essential items.

In Austria, on November 22, a nationwide lockdown came into force for all residents of the country – both vaccinated and not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is clarified that within the framework of restrictive measures, citizens will be allowed to leave their homes only in case of going to work, meeting the basic needs of everyday life (for example, shopping in a store), walking and contacting medical institutions.

On November 17, Izvestia was told at the WHO regional office that Europe is currently experiencing a rapid increase in morbidity, hospitalizations and deaths. Representatives of the organization stressed the need to observe measures in Europe such as a safe distance, wearing masks and regular hand hygiene.

