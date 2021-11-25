Events in Khorog gathered a crowd outside the Tajik Embassy in Moscow

In Moscow, a crowd of several hundred people gathered in Granatny Lane near the building of the Tajik Embassy. The entrance to the embassy building is guarded by reinforced police squads. The entrance to the diplomatic mission is closed. Several police buses with flashing beacons are parked nearby.

The spontaneous gathering of citizens of Tajikistan near the embassy of the country is associated with the events that took place today in Khorog – the administrative center of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. There, too, a huge rally gathered with the demand to bring to justice the employees of the security forces who shot Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, a 29-year-old resident of the village of Tavdem, to justice.

In social networks in Tajik groups it is reported that the audience carried the body of the murdered man through the streets of the city. After that, a shootout began in Khorog. According to preliminary data, there are victims.

Ziyobekov was shot dead when law enforcement officers came to his home with the aim of arresting him. However, the young man resisted. As a result of the shooting, Ziyobekov was killed and two more residents of the village of Tavdem were wounded. At the same time, some eyewitnesses refute the official version and say that neither Ziyobekov nor other men offered resistance.

The press center of the GBAO prosecutor’s office claims that the killed man fired a pistol at the security forces. The criminal case against Ziyobekov was initiated after he took the assistant prosecutor of the Roshtkala region of GBAO A. Abirzoda hostage in February last year and held him and beat him for 8 hours. He and his accomplices did not appear to testify. Local residents say that Ziyobekov and other men did this because the prosecutor molested one of the girls and demanded an apology from him.

Social networks reported that the security forces allegedly opened fire at a rally in Khorog, killed one person and wounded six. According to them, the military is now being drawn to the city.