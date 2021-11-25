https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760635087.html

Exercises started in Ukraine due to migration crisis

KIEV, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The exercises began in Ukraine because of the migration crisis in Belarus, the press service of the country's national police said.

KIEV, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The exercises began in Ukraine because of the migration crisis in Belarus, the press service of the country’s national police said. “During this and next week we will work out algorithms for possible actions of migrants, so it is important that law enforcement agencies are ready for all possible scenarios,” Klimenko quotes press service. The head of the national police of the Kiev region, Andrey Nebytov, said that ensuring law and order in the border area of ​​the region is significantly complicated by the fact that the border is located on the territory of the exclusion zone. “That is why we will work out the sequence of actions of all departments in the event of illegal entry of foreign citizens into the territory of Ukraine,” he said. Several thousand migrants have accumulated at the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially escalating the situation with refugees. Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexei Danilov said that Ukraine would act adequately in the event of a repetition of the situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border illegal migrants, forces and means are enough. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin said that security on the border with Belarus in connection with a possible influx of migrants will be provided by about 8.5 thousand servicemen, including border guards, escalation can be at any time.

