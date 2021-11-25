https://ria.ru/20211124/kosmos-1760460363.html

Falcon 9 launch vehicle with kamikaze probe launched in California

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the DART kamikaze space probe launched from the Vandenberg Cosmodrome in California. NASA was broadcasting live.

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the DART kamikaze space probe launched from the Vandenberg Cosmodrome in California. NASA conducted a live broadcast. The start took place at 09:21 Moscow time. This is NASA’s first interplanetary mission, SpaceX, which owns the rocket, said. The first stage of Falcon 9, which has already been there twice, has gone into space. It will launch a probe into orbit that will crash into an asteroid to test the technology of protecting the Earth from collisions with space objects. This is a small near-Earth asteroid Dimorf, which orbits a larger asteroid Didyma. Dimorph’s diameter is about 150 meters, it does not pose a threat to our planet. According to NASA calculations, the DART encounter with the asteroid will occur ten months after launch: around the end of September next year. The device weighing 633 kilograms will deliberately crash into the asteroid at a speed of about 24 thousand kilometers per hour in order to change its trajectory. NASA emphasizes that they do not plan to destroy the asteroid, but only want to check whether it is possible to influence space bodies if they pose a danger to the Earth.

Earth

