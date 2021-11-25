Fan imagined what Keanu Reeves might look like as Ghost Rider

©

Fan art depicts Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider in hellfire.

Artist under the nickname Mizuri featured fan art depicting Keanu Reeves in hellfire as Ghost Rider. First debuting in comics with Marvel Spotlight No. 5 1972 from Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog, the character was a motorcycle stuntman named Johnny Blaze who gives his soul to an archdemon named Mephisto to save his father, in return transforming into a fiery vigilante, a spirit of vengeance using his motorcycle and chains of hellfire that sends sinners to Hell. The Ghost Rider title would later be taken over by Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes.

After more than a decade of unsuccessful attempts to make a film, Ghost Rider finally made his big screen debut in 2007, starring Nicolas Cage and Daredevil Writer and Director Mark Stephen Johnson. Despite the generally negative reviews from critics, the film became a financial hit and received the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance, which also received negative reviews and modest box office receipts. Later, Ghost Rider will appear on the screens already in the current MCU: Robbie Reyes in “Agents of SHIELD”, performed by Gabriel Luna. With the ABC show ending, many are curious about what the future holds for this character.

In the wake of rumors about the casting of Keanu in KVM, artist Mizuri shared fan art of Reeves as Ghost Rider on Twitter. This appears to be a still of Reeves from the John Wick franchise, showing the 57-year-old actor’s very stern gaze and personality.

While Keanu hasn’t officially joined the MCU yet, he recently drew attention to rumors, saying it “would be an honor” to be part of such a franchise, and praised “scale, ambition and production.” Following these comments, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on who Reeves might portray, and Ghost Rider was one of the earliest candidates. Fan art is sure to pique the interest of viewers to see what the Matrix star might look like in this role and what he might do with the anti-hero. Perhaps the representatives of Marvel and Disney will pay attention to this?