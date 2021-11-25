Five hundred per person – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Chuvashia is preparing to become a pilot region for testing and issuing certificates for citizens with high levels of antibodies to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health of Chuvashia told Kommersant that the department, together with the Republican Ministry of Digital Development, not only developed a mechanism for issuing a regional QR code COVID-19 to asymptomatic patients, but also successfully tested its algorithm. The project is aimed at approval by the Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor. After agreement, Chuvashia as a pilot region is ready to work out a “mechanism for issuing certificates.”

As Kommersant reported, the head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, on November 12, 2021, during a meeting of the operational headquarters, instructed the republican ministry of health and the ministry of digital development to debug the regional system for issuing QR codes to citizens with high antibody titers and start issuing them the corresponding QR codes. “People who have a similar number of antibodies, on the one hand, do the right thing that they do not want to be vaccinated, at the same time we do not let them go anywhere, we demand a QR code. We violate people’s rights? We are violating, ”noted Oleg Nikolaev.

November 23rd and. O. Deputy Minister of Health of Chuvashia Aleksey Kizilov said that the department, together with the Ministry of Digital Science, “has developed a draft algorithm for making a decision on including this category of citizens in the regional register of those who have been ill to generate a code:

“The algorithm is designed, tested and runs smoothly.”

As the Ministry of Health of Chuvashia explained to Kommersant, test tests to generate a QR code for persons with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies were held on November 20-21 in the republican medical information system, to which all state medical organizations of the region are connected. The procedure was carried out “on test data without the involvement of volunteers.”

According to the project, it is planned that the analysis for the quantitative determination of IgG according to the BAU / ml system will be carried out in accredited laboratories (republican dermatovenerologic dispensary and republican clinical hospital). A citizen will be able to receive a QR code after passing the medical commission. At the same time, it will be included in the regional register of patients with antibodies to COVID-19. The decision to issue a certificate to such patients will be made by the medical commissions of polyclinics, which meet twice a week on the basis of confirmation of the previous illness with the determination of the presence of class G immunoglobulins to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

A special section will be opened on the qr.cap.ru website, in which, when entering a special ten-digit identifier and date of birth, a citizen can receive and print (download to an electronic device) the QR code on his own.

“Scanning of the regional QR-code will be possible only in a specialized application QR Check-In, recommended for use in the Chuvash Republic (qr.cap.ru). Now the project is sent for approval to the Ministry of Health of Russia and Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation. An expert opinion is required on the threshold for the amount of antibodies in the human body, after which it is considered that a person has protection from the disease. Now in Europe, it is believed that the presence of 300 units of antibodies provides protection against disease, and the presence of 500 antibodies is guaranteed protection. These parameters need to be clarified. This is also why the project is aimed at approval by the Ministry of Health of Russia and Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation, ”the Chuvash Ministry of Health noted.

In Chuvashia, after COVID-19, about 37 thousand patients have fully recovered. How many of them have a high level of antibodies, the Ministry of Health of Chuvashia has not yet specified.

