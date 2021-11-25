Foreign Ministry pointed to the anti-Russian orientation of the Summit for Democracy – RBK

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

The United States is organizing a Summit for Democracy to confront Russia and China, which maintain strategic independence from Western countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, RBC correspondent reports.

“Under the slogan of promoting democracy, the United States is gathering another club of interests to confront countries that retain strategic independence from the collective West, retain their sovereign vision of the world order, primarily, of course, Russia and China,” Zakharova said.

According to her, the summit, which Washington has planned to hold in December, will also affect “the exacerbation of international tension, the erosion of the UN-centered architecture of the world order” and the potential of the G20.

Criticizing the summit, Zakharova said that the United States has arrogated to itself the right to decide who deserves to be called democratic states, against the background of problems with democracy in its own country. She also compared the holding of this summit to how the United States assembled an anti-Iraqi coalition in the early 2000s. The actions of the members of the coalition, the diplomat recalled, led to the destabilization of the situation in the region.