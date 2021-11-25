Former director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Kalashnikov created a corruption scheme with a large income – The Insider *

Former director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Alexander Kalashnikov, who was dismissed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin, created a corruption scheme with a large income. This is stated in an investigation by The Insider *. The details were reported by one of the authors of the investigation, Sergei Yezhov, on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

“As we found out, Kalashnikov created more comfortable conditions for himself and his family. We found his daughter Darina Krasikova. Not his own – this is the daughter of his wife, but he raised her as his own. His daughter received a BMW 320 from MS-Global. This company is also connected with Kalashnikov’s wife through her business partners, ”the journalist said.

As S. Ezhov specified, after Kalashnikov was appointed head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, this company became a contractor for the prison department, starting to supply X-ray machines and other medical equipment for the structures of the Federal Penitentiary Service. According to the journalist, the company gained almost 800 million rubles from state purchases. The Insider claims that the company began to receive contracts from the Federal Penitentiary Service after the transfer of the car to Kalashnikov’s daughter.

24-year-old Darina Krasikova on her social network page indicated that she lives in Geneva and is studying at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies (IHEID), one of the most prestigious universities in Switzerland.

The wife of the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Yana Kalashnikova last year received a share in Agroterminal-Customs LLC, a temporary storage warehouse. And in Krasnoyarsk – where her husband was in charge of the FSB. According to The Insider, Kalashnikova’s firm provides a full range of customs services: handling cargo arriving by rail and road, storage, picking, organization of receiving / sending container cargo in any direction.

Earlier, Kalashnikov’s wife also owned a share in Innopharm LLC, which has now been liquidated. Her partner Maxim Tatarintsev owns the Belogorye company, whose director was Roman Belov, the co-founder of MS-Global, which earns money from the supply of the FSIN with X-rays.

S. Ezhov added that The Insider addressed questions to Kalashnikov, his daughter and wife, but they did not answer them. “The true reasons for Kalashnikov’s resignation will probably be unknown for a long time. It can only be argued that he was worthy of her. And not only because of the torture conditions of the FSIN and the continued slave labor of prisoners. It is clear that Kalashnikov cannot be said to have stood out from the general line of heads of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Everything that happened there under his leadership was there and before him, ”he concluded.

* – the authorities of the Russian Federation are considered a foreign agent