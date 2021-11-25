FP learned about Biden’s attempts to avoid sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – RBK

The US President and his supporters are urging Congressmen to remove pipeline sanctions amendments from the defense budget. If they are adopted, Biden will be obliged to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

US President Joe Biden is in talks with congressmen seeking to remove from the defense budget amendments that would involve sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Foreign Policy magazine reported.

Last week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his aides called senators urging them to remove the amendments against the companies involved in the project, the newspaper writes.

In this way, the aides said, the administration tried to prevent the imposition of restrictions on German companies. One of them clarified that it is important for the United States not to “alienate” Germany, which will prove to be an important ally if Russia invades Ukraine. Democrats also believe that the inclusion of amendments to the budget could significantly limit the ability of the executive branch to impose and extend sanctions, as well as create an unnecessary precedent.

According to one aide, the presence of the amendments in the defense budget imposes on the Senate the need to submit standard reports every two months, which could “block” its work. “The consequences here will go far beyond [ограничений для «Северного потока-2»]”, – he said.