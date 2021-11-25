    Fractured refugees found at Belarusian-Polish border

    Refugees with fractures found at the Belarusian-Polish border – Russia news agency, 11/25/2021

    In Belarus, they began checking after refugees with broken legs were found on the border with Poland, the press service of the republic’s IC said. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

    MINSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Belarus, they began checking after refugees with broken legs were found on the border with Poland, the press service of the republic’s IC said. In the evening of November 21, a group of exhausted and exhausted migrants was found at one of the sections of the Peschatka frontier post of the Kamenets district (Brest region). The 33-year-old and 51-year-old Iraqi citizens were diagnosed with broken leg bones. In the summer, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries. Recently, the situation has worsened: several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, clashes with the Polish security officials have begun. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but they reject all accusations there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money, no strength.”

    Doctors provide assistance to fractured refugees affected by Polish security forces

    Belarusian border guards found refugees with fractures. This happened on the territory of the Peschatka frontier post in the Kamenets district. According to the victims, they were beaten and expelled to Belarus by the Polish security forces. Two people were hospitalized.

    10:25 11/25/2021 (updated: 11:47 11/25/2021)

    Fractured refugees found at Belarusian-Polish border

