Fragment of a Falcon 9 rocket flew near the ISS
A fragment of the Ilona Mask rocket Falcon 9 flew past the ISS at a distance of more than 5 kilometers, there is no interference with the station’s operation, the press service told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Fragment of Ilona Mask’s Falcon 9 rocket flew past the ISS at a distance of more than 5 kilometers, there is no interference with the operation of the station, the press service of Roscosmos told RIA Novosti. of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, which was approaching the International Space Station, at 07.18 Moscow time passed the ISS at a distance of over 5 km. ” flight controllers are routinely preparing for the undocking of the ISS and the Progress MS-17 transport cargo vehicle, which is scheduled for 14.23 Moscow time on November 25, and for the Progress M-UM spacecraft docking with the Prichal node module on November 26. Previously, the state corporation reported that a fragment of the Ilona Mask rocket launched in 2019 will fly 5.3 kilometers to the ISS on November 25, there is no threat to the ISS, and no evasive maneuver is required. Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov (station commander), American Mark Vande Hai, as well as the crew of the crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon – the Crew-3 mission consisting of Raj Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.
