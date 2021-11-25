France has toughened antiquity measures – RBK

Against the background of a significant increase in the number of cases, the authorities decided to return the mask mode and shorten the duration of PCR tests

French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced new restrictive measures in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, which the country’s authorities call the “fifth wave”, according to BFMTV. In particular, we are talking about reducing the duration of the PCR test. If until today it was possible to visit public places for 72 hours with a negative PCR test, now this period has been reduced to 24 hours.

In addition, mask mode is returning in public places. Even those who have been vaccinated will have to wear masks in restaurants and theaters. At the same time, local authorities will be able to independently impose restrictions in the event of mass events, including Christmas markets.

The minister also said that the third dose of the vaccine will need to be received five months after the second vaccination. Otherwise, they will not have a valid “health passport” (analogous to the certificate of vaccination).

European authorities announced a new dramatic and lightning wave of COVID



Veran assured that the authorities would not impose measures such as curfews or forced closures of factories.

According to the Pasteur Institute, the current wave of coronavirus will peak in early December. Over the past day, 32,591 cases of infection were recorded throughout France. This is the highest figure since mid-April. 80 people died.

Over the past two weeks, new restrictions have been introduced by Austria, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. These countries are also experiencing a serious increase in the incidence.