Fraud by mutual agreement. Doctor Kurpatov’s assistant has been extended arrest – Society – News of St. Petersburg

“The measure of restraint has been extended until December 28, 2021,” the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts reported on November 25.

Ievsky’s defense pointed to the illegality of the initiation of the criminal case. According to the investigation, the accused stole 9.3 million rubles from the doctor under the pretext of buying a Porsche car.

Kurpatov and Ievsky lived together and used the same card account. In September 2020, with the consent of the doctor, a young man bought a car at the AutoProdix Sport car dealership and registered it for himself.

The partners had a mutual verbal agreement that in the future – without a specific date – Porsche would be rewritten to Kurpatov. After parting, the doctor demanded a car or money from Ievsky, but was refused.