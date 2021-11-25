Fraud by mutual agreement. Doctor Kurpatov’s assistant has been extended arrest – Society – News of St. Petersburg

“The measure of restraint has been extended until December 28, 2021,” the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts reported on November 25.
Ievsky’s defense pointed to the illegality of the initiation of the criminal case. According to the investigation, the accused stole 9.3 million rubles from the doctor under the pretext of buying a Porsche car.
Kurpatov and Ievsky lived together and used the same card account. In September 2020, with the consent of the doctor, a young man bought a car at the AutoProdix Sport car dealership and registered it for himself.
The partners had a mutual verbal agreement that in the future – without a specific date – Porsche would be rewritten to Kurpatov. After parting, the doctor demanded a car or money from Ievsky, but was refused.
In September 2021, Kurpatov filed a lawsuit with the Nevsky District Court for the recovery of unjust enrichment, operating in accordance with the norms of the Civil Code. He confirmed that Ievsky became the owner of the Porsche with his knowledge, Kurpatov.
The Nevsky court did not consider the doctor’s claim, and he wrote a statement to the police – already about fraud, that is, fraudulent embezzlement of money under the pretext of buying a Porsche.
According to the defense of Ievsky, the basis of the criminal case is the division of jointly acquired property, about which the parties could not agree, and not fraud with the aim of embezzlement.