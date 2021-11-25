French people who have not undergone revaccination will be closed with covid certificates – RBK

In addition, the validity period of the PCR test is being reduced in the country. Now, with a negative PCR test, you can visit public places within 24 hours, instead of 72, as it was before.

On November 25, Reuters reported that the European Commission proposed making a booster dose of vaccine an additional condition for a covid passport, which allows you to move within the EU and travel to other countries.

Thus, the European Commission wants to bring to a common denominator restrictive measures to combat the pandemic of all 27 countries of the bloc, since against the background of an increase in morbidity in different EU countries, restrictions are again tightening.

European authorities announced a new dramatic and lightning wave of COVID



Given that the level of immunity decreases over time, the European Commission proposes to consider fully vaccinated those who have had no more than nine months since the last vaccination. The commission added that this measure should take effect from January 10, 2022.

According to the Pasteur Institute, over the past day in France, 32,591 cases of infection were recorded. This is the highest incidence rate since mid-April. In total, more than 7.4 million cases have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past day, 81 people have died in the country, and since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 118 thousand.