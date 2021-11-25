https://sputnik.by/20211114/ot-cherchillya-do-dzholi-samyy-populyarnyy-znak-zodiaka—kto-on-1057889853.html

From Churchill to Jolie: the most popular zodiac sign – who is he?

What sign of the zodiac can achieve popularity and become the idol of mere mortals

If you have long dreamed of universal recognition, popularity and fame, then you should take a closer look at yourself. What traits and abilities lead you to success and can put you on a par with the richest and most famous? Do not rush to answer right away: it is better to take a closer look at the characteristics of your zodiac sign – they will tell you whether you can become the second Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt. Virgo is unlikely to gain that very popularity, which, in general, is logical. On the one hand, they have earned a reputation for being boring, and on the other, for secretive maniacs. But even in this situation, it can be used “for good”, as happened with Zemfira. Capricorns do not particularly strive for popularity, but at the same time they can hardly be called modest and misanthropes. And they avoid fame because they are not going to like everyone in a row – they are not a hundred dollar bill, but for example, Jared Leto. … But whatever Cancer is, sooner or later everyone will want to see what is under this beautiful shell. And there this shows that it is simply impossible not to become famous. For example, Tom Cruise. Pisces are so immersed in themselves that few people want to get close to them. And it is not surprising, because they will admit only a select few to themselves. Representatives of the watermark easily achieve fame, and all thanks to their mystery. Like Elizabeth Taylor. Aquarius are still those originals, ready to gush with ideas, as well as shock the audience with unexpected projects and outfits. Verdict – Popular! Like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake in one bottle. Aries are confident in their popularity, which is not far from the truth: there are always many admirers, admirers and the like around them. And all because they do not think about others from the word at all and look only after themselves, their beloved. The best example is Quentin Tarantino. Financial horoscope for the signs of the zodiac for November 2021 & gt; & gt; & gt; Attractive Scorpio should top the popularity rating, because it attracts all living things like a magnet. Just look at this cold beauty, grace, and this look! This is why no one can resist Grace Kelly. Everybody loves Taurus until they get a hoof in the head. And although Taurus will apologize, and several times, the trial with the ex is unlikely to be postponed! Like Amber Heard. People with endless charisma – Sagittarius fall in love at first sight. Born revolutionaries and spiritual leaders gather an army of followers. Think of Stalin or Churchill. Libra are cats that can cloud the mind of any sane person, even in spite of their naughty moods. In general, you saw Libra and you know – it’s time to bow, especially if it’s Pavel Durov himself. Likes and subscribers: how the signs of the zodiac behave in social networks & gt; & gt; & gt; The second place in the hit parade goes to Leo, but only because in the world there are other Lions. But each, the smallest representative of this sign, has a whole retinue of lackeys. And imagine how Madonna or J.Lo has it! The honorable first place and the victorious fanfare go to the Twins! And the secret of the double sign is simple – several personalities who can be shuffled so well and surprise the audience with new incarnations. Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie are ideal examples.

