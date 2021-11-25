https://ria.ru/20211125/vybory-1760785607.html

Gaddafi’s son protested the decision not to enter the presidential elections in Libya

Gaddafi’s son protested the decision not to allow the presidential elections in Libya – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Gaddafi’s son protested the decision not to enter the presidential elections in Libya

The son of the ex-leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi Seif al-Islam Gaddafi appealed the decision of the country’s Supreme Election Commission, which rejected his candidacy … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T19: 47

2021-11-25T19: 47

2021-11-25T19: 47

in the world

the fate of Muammar Gaddafi’s relatives after his death

UN

Libya

muammar gaddafi

international criminal court

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/125763/39/1257633907_0:2000:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_a307309400b4c7337e2294924888abaf.jpg

BENGAZI, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The son of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi Seif al-Islam Gaddafi appealed the decision of the country’s Supreme Election Commission, which rejected his candidacy as a candidate for the presidential election, a member of the politician’s team Muhammad al-Kalyushi told RIA Novosti. Islam Muammar Gaddafi to the Sebha court … The appeal was filed because Seif al-Islam was excluded from participation in the presidential elections on the basis of two articles (electoral legislation of Libya), to which he has nothing to do, “said al-Kalyushi. The appeal was never heard on Thursday, as the courthouse was attacked by unidentified armed men in uniform, who prevented a judge from making a decision. The Supreme Election Commission of Libya on Wednesday rejected applications from 25 of 98 people who applied to register as candidates … Seif al-Islam Gaddafi is the first on the list of those who received the refusal due to the inconsistency of documents with a number of requirements of the electoral legislation. So, Gaddafi does not meet the requirements of the presidential election law, since he did not provide a document on the absence of an outstanding criminal record, it follows from the explanation of the commission. He also violated the requirement that a candidate “cannot be finally convicted in connection with a crime of honor.” International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in 2020 that Libya is obliged to arrest Gaddafi and bring him to trial. According to her, Gaddafi made no effort to surrender voluntarily. The arrest warrant for Seif al-Islam was issued by the ICC back in 2011, and 98 people applied for registration to run in Libya. Among the most famous contenders are the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Libya Akila Saleh, the current head of the Government of National Unity (PNU) Abdelhamid Dbeiba, the son of the ex-leader of the Jamahiriya Muammar Gaddafi Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, as well as the former head Libya’s Interior Ministry’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashaga. The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February in Geneva elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which will lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24. The former ambassador of the PNC Libya to Greece, Muhammad Menfi, was elected head of the Presidential Council following a vote on the lists. Libyan businessman and politician Abdelhamid Dbeiba was elected head of the transitional government.

https://ria.ru/20211103/liviya-1757477998.html

https://ria.ru/20211118/liviya-1759673915.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/libya-1755271014.html

Libya

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/125763/39/1257633907_0-0:1728:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_81830277080c6774c464cc0403906b34.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, the fate of Muammar Gaddafi’s relatives after his death, United Nations, Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, International Criminal Court