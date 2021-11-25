Game Directors: Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, John Carpenter and others

A famous person in a director’s chair is able to attract viewers to cinemas, just like a star face on a movie poster. But sometimes the creators find themselves cramped within the framework of the cinema format, which is why they direct their gaze to the gaming industry. The reasons can be completely different: the desire to try yourself in a new field, love for the video games themselves, the ability to implement ideas that cannot be cranked out in films, and so on.

Last time we talked about the actors involved in making video games. This time, let’s talk about famous directors who helped in the development of various games, whose contribution was not limited to a couple of filmed videos.





Besides Keanu Reeves. Notable actors appearing in games

1. Steven Spielberg

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Steven Spielberg hardly needs an introduction. His filmography is replete with iconic paintings, and the shelf for awards does not hold all the figurines. At the same time, the maestro managed to achieve success in the gaming industry.

For gamers around the world, Spielberg is known as the “father” of the Medal of Honor series. Following the success of Saving Private Ryan, the director decided to move the events of the film into a game format. But in the course of development, the concept changed and Medal of Honor turned into an independent project, although many episodes that literally quoted the movie and were directed by the master himself remained in place. The game turned out to be so successful that it turned into a full-fledged franchise that for a long time competed on equal terms with Call Of Duty.

But on the account of Spielberg there are many other projects. In 1995, together with his friend George Lucas, he released the adventure game The Dig. During the development, various ideas and developments were used that were impossible to implement in the cinema. The tandem also worked together on game adaptations of Indiana Jones, helping the developers with the script, missions, storylines. Although such cooperation sometimes had the opposite effect: sometimes the authors forbade studios to use their favorite ideas in games, leaving them for future films. A similar thing happened to the aliens, which the archaeologist encountered with the whip in the fourth part.

Spielberg also helped create Jurassic Park: Trespasser, Boom Blox or the canceled LMNO. But, despite the high-profile position of the artistic director, here his influence was no longer so great.

2. Guillermo del Toro

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro is a filmmaker with a unique creative vision, whose distinctive handwriting and style are easily recognizable. Particularly prominent are the wonderful creatures that now and then appear in his paintings: Helboy, Faun, amphibian man and others. This approach made it possible to make even a banal story about giant robots and kaiju interesting to watch.

Having achieved success in the cinema, del Toro began to look with interest towards the game industry, wanting to participate in the development of some project. But in this field, the master did not work out right away, and all three visits ended in failure. The studio froze its first attempt at game development in the face of the zombie horror film Sundown, and then canceled it due to the beginning of difficulties with the development. The second project, an open-world horror inSANE, inspired by Lovecraft’s work, was entirely the director’s idea. However, he was buried by the financial difficulties of THQ, a publisher that was on the verge of bankruptcy.

The closest thing to the release was Silent Hill, on which Guillermo worked together with one genius Buryat. Del Toro seriously referred to the game as the main project of life and worked hard on the design of levels and monsters. The project promised to be something new for the horror genre, but at the same time not shoveling the lore of “Silent Hills”. Players and critics were able to evaluate intermediate results by a small PT demo, in the final of which the announcement of the game itself with Norman Reedus was contained.

However, a scandal erupted and the new part of Silent Hill was canceled. Konami’s decision devastated del Toro so much that he said he did not want to return to video games yet. Although the director made an exception for his friend Kojima, giving the appearance to one of the Death Stranding characters.

3. John Carpenter

Photo: instagram.com/johncarpenterofficial

John Carpenter is a cult and outstanding figure for horror movies. It was his works, in fact, that formed the rules and features of the genre, and they still shoot according to his templates. And even those films that failed with a crash at the box office, eventually acquired cult status. “Something”, “Halloween”, “Escape from New York”, “Aliens Among Us” – all these films are taken not by monsters jumping out of nowhere, but by an overwhelming atmosphere, a play of colors, a sense of inevitability and constant doubts about those who are standing nearby.

All this was recalled by the authors from Day 1 Studios, who worked on FEAR 3. Although officially Carpenter served as a consultant, the director did a tremendous amount of work. The way of storytelling changed, and all the plot information was conveyed in well-staged videos. The screamers were replaced by a very elaborate conflict between the two brothers and the constant question “who is friend and who is enemy.” The theme of “Apocalypse” also found its place, as if recalling the inevitability of the end. And, although the game was met ambiguously, the master worked his salary to the last cent.

4. James Gunn

Photo: Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Despite the fact that James Gunn took his first serious steps in the film industry back in the 90s, the director’s real star rose after the success of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The scandalous dismissal from Disney for years ago tweets, work on a new Suicide Squad and a return to House of Mouse only increased his popularity among the fan community.

Gann does not limit his creative impulses to the framework of cinema. In 2000, his novel “The Toy Collector” saw the light of day, and in 2012 the game Lollipop Chainsaw was released, on which James worked as a writer and producer. The director himself has long dreamed of trying himself in creating games, and an offer from Warner Bros. came just in time.

As a result, the title about an eighteen-year-old schoolgirl in a miniskirt, gnawing on candy and destroying crowds of zombies, is filled to overflowing with characteristic Hannian humor. The creator absolutely did not hold back, using the high rating to the maximum: Lollipop Chainsaw is simply bursting with dismemberment, liters of blood, sexuality and jokes below the belt. It’s a pity that James Gunn never looked into the gaming industry anymore.

5. Ben Ketai

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Against the background of the above mastodons, Ben Ketai looks like an outspoken newbie. This is the case when the video game he helped develop is better known than all of his other writings. On the profile in “Kinopoisk”, there are only eight works for him. Among them there are very strong ones. For example, “30 Days of Night” and the series “The Chosen One” and “Startup”, which were well-appreciated by critics and viewers.

Ben is fortunate enough to be the figure that Remedy focused on during the development of the new experimental title, Quantum Break. The task before the director was rather non-trivial: it was necessary to shoot a mini-series with very eminent actors, which would serve as a link between different parts of the game. At the same time, the authors had to reckon with the decisions made by the players, demonstrating their consequences, trying not to sink the overall pace of the story. Because of this, they filmed different versions of the same scene, carefully checking it with the gameplay.

I must say, Ketai did well. Serial and gameplay episodes complement each other well, allowing for a more complex story. We certainly would not refuse the second season of the series.

6. Clive Barker

Photo: John M. Heller / Getty Images

Surely Clive Barker in life is guided by the principle of “a talented person is talented in everything.” Otherwise, it is simply impossible to explain success in different areas. Barker is known as a writer, painter, photographer, screenwriter, theater and film actor, director.

Although the success in the director’s chair is modest, he shot two cult horror films: “Kendiman” and “Hellraiser”. In almost all of his works, grotesque evil is encountered, manifested in the form of disfigured demons who do not hesitate to shed liters of blood and demonstrate nakedness.

The arrival of such a person in the gaming industry was only a matter of time. His first work was Clive Barker’s Undying, in which the writer worked on the plot and elaboration of the characters. It is not surprising that the story revolves around Barker’s favorite themes – occultism, assorted evil spirits, surrealism, human relationships. But the cult Clive Barker’s Jericho became the real quintessence of his work. A characteristic and recognizable design, nine circles of Hell, flesh, blood, dismemberment, an oppressive and oppressive atmosphere. The game deservedly gained cult status, and fans still hope for a new project from Clive Barker.