Geely patented a large crossover based on Volvo in Russia :: Autonews

The Chinese company Geely has patented in Russia the exterior of the new flagship Xingyue L crossover, which is also known as the KX11. Images of the car appeared in the open database of Rospatent.

The premiere of the large crossover took place in April 2021, and its sales in China began this summer. The 4770 mm vehicle is based on the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) modular platform, developed jointly by Geely and its subsidiary Volvo.

The crossover is available in China with a 2.0-liter petrol “turbo four” Volvo, developing 218 hp. and 325 Nm of torque. The motor works in conjunction with a 7-speed “robot” with two clutches and front wheel drive. In addition, the list of modifications includes a 238-horsepower modification of the same engine, which in this version operates in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.