https://ria.ru/20211124/otvet-1760590571.html

The Germans decided to take revenge on the United States for the sanctions against “Nord Stream 2”

Germans figured out how to respond to US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The Germans decided to take revenge on the United States for the sanctions against “Nord Stream 2”

Readers of the German magazine Der Spiegel were outraged by the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T18: 32

2021-11-24T18: 32

2021-11-24T18: 39

economy

in the world

USA

washington (city)

union 90 / green

Germany

European Union

ned price

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603761602_0:233:3072:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_47e2c7d1c4d42bccf2e4dc5793ad5706.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German magazine Der Spiegel were outraged by the US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Earlier, a member of the Union 90 / Greens faction in the Bundestag Omid Noripur also gave a negative assessment of the new restrictions. Traditionally, the party opposed the project. “So the Greens had to do a little real politics,” one of the users sarcastically in the comments on the material on the sanctions. and poison the health of people, “suggested another reader. In his opinion, first of all, such measures should concern public catering enterprises, as well as some social networks. “Perhaps they (the Greens – Ed.) Will have to gradually, step by step admit that we need Russian gas,” added in the comments. “Whatever Nord Stream 2 is, first of all it is of great importance for our energy supply,” the user recalled. “Until we can cover our energy needs with renewable sources, we will need energy imports. Russia has been supplying them to us for several decades. Its gas is better and cheaper, “the reader said. The American sanctions came into force the day before. They touched upon the Transadria company (based in Cyprus) and the Russian-flagged vessel Marlin, associated with Nord Stream 2. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington will continue to impose restrictive measures against the project. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the actions of the United States, stressed that the West is once again “applying sanctions with or without reason.”

https://ria.ru/20211123/gaz-1760360813.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/evropa-1760402639.html

USA

washington (city)

Germany

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the timing of the pipeline’s delivery, which could save Europe from gas shortages. 2021-11-24T18: 32 true PT1M46S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603761602_149:315:2460:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dffc9dba6a8a5929234a7ef0b4ded07b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, worldwide, usa, washington (city), union 90 / greens, germany, eu, ned price, nord stream – 2, russia