Goes to ram: NASA spacecraft flew to shoot down an asteroid

NASA has launched a spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid. The launch was carried out from the Vandenberg Cosmodrome (California) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was broadcast live on the NASA YouTube channel.

The mission is called DART – Double Asteroid Redirection Test, double asteroid redirection test. The spacecraft will travel millions of kilometers to change the orbit of a small space body.

“This is a deliberate collision of a spacecraft with a piece of rock,” explains Thomas Zurbuchen, deputy head of NASA’s Science Missions Directorate. “We’re trying to learn how to deflect threats.” The fact is that despite the vanishingly small chance of a large asteroid falling to Earth in the foreseeable future, NASA still approaches this problem very seriously. The agency has identified and tracked almost all cosmic bodies that can hypothetically fall to Earth in the foreseeable future and are large enough not to burn up in the atmosphere and cause global harm.

DART is heading for a two-asteroid system consisting of Didyma and a Dimorph orbiting around him, whose orbital period is approximately 12 hours. The diameter of the first of them reaches 0.8 kilometers, and the second – only 170 meters, and it is one of the smallest astronomical objects with its own name. Both of them orbit around the Sun and belong to the asteroids from the Apollo group, whose representatives regularly cross the Earth’s orbit. The minimum distance between Didyma and our planet is about 10 million kilometers, and at the moment it is about 480 million kilometers away.

Almost a year after launch, in September 2022, DART will crash into the smaller asteroid of the pair, Dimorph, and should influence its orbit around the larger Didyma. The automatic probe weighs just over 500 kilograms, and its target is 4.8 billion kilograms.

“It’s like crashing a golf car into the Cheops pyramid, with the only difference that the golf car will be carried at a speed of 24 thousand kilometers per hour,”

Says Nancy Shabot, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University, which developed the apparatus. Thus, NASA will test the kinetic impact technology, which is supposed to be used to protect the planet. The impact would have to shorten the Dimorph’s orbital period by about one minute, slowing it down by 0.4 millimeters per second.

Astronomers will monitor the impact of the collision with telescopes. In addition, LICIACube, the Italian Space Agency’s 14-kilogram cubsat satellite, will separate from the main vehicle 10 days before the impact. It will send close-up images of the resulting crater and debris back to Earth.

The main DART equipment is devices for stellar and solar navigation and a camera with a 20-centimeter aperture, which is needed to aim the probe directly at the center of the asteroid, before contact, it will have time to transmit several images of the target. The spacecraft is powered by 22 square meters solar panels that will power the NEXT ion engine with a thrust of 237 millinewtons.

Since this pair of asteroids does not pose a threat to Earth, Kinetic Impact tests will not directly make our planet safer. Moreover, the parameters of the mission are selected so that, for any conceivable outcome of the experiment, it does not create a danger for the Earth or spacecraft important for humanity.

The main goal of DART is to test technology that, in the future, if necessary, will allow a dangerous object to be removed from the trajectory of a collision with the Earth.

“Currently, we do not know of a single object that would pose a real threat to the Earth, – said Thomas Zurbuchen. “But I’m really interested in what we can achieve with this technology.”

The consequences of the collision will be studied in more detail during the mission of the European Space Agency Hera. It is planned to launch in 2024, and it will arrive at the asteroids in 2027. The Hera device itself will be equipped with an optical and infrared camera, as well as a lidar (laser radar) to build an accurate relief map of Didyma and Dimorph. In addition, like DART, Hera will be accompanied by cubsats with additional scientific instruments: Milani with a near-infrared spectrometer and dust exploration tool, and Juventas, which will be equipped with a ground penetrating radar and, after some time, will try to land on Dimorph.