Goldman Sachs: Selling Oil From Reserves Will Not Solve High Prices

On Tuesday, November 23, US President Joe Biden announced that the White House will engage the Strategic Oil Reserve as part of a global effort by energy-consuming countries to contain the rapid rise in fuel prices in 2021. In particular, in the coming months, 50 million barrels of black gold will be withdrawn from the SPR (32 million barrels will be sold over the next few months, and the remaining 18 million barrels will be accelerated to be sold as part of the previously authorized sale).

The oil market reacted to this news with a massive increase in prices, as the figure of 50 million barrels was significantly lower than expected at over 100 million barrels.

“The total volume of oil sales from reserves of 70-80 million barrels (ProFinance.ru: 50 million barrels from the United States and up to 30 million barrels in aggregate from South Korea, Japan, China, India and the UK) turned out to be below 100+ million barrels, which were priced by the market, ”says Damien Kurvalin, chief energy analyst at Goldman Sachs. – “And this despite the fact that at the moment the oil deficit in the world market is 2 million bbl / d.”

According to the expert, the impact of the sale of such a volume of oil from reserves on the bank’s forecast for the Brent price at the end of this year is equivalent to about $ 2 per barrel (i.e. now it is $ 90 – $ 2 = $ 88 per barrel). This is probably why the quotes of the nearest futures for Brent yesterday rose from the session lows by more than $ 4: the market was expecting much more aggressive actions from the US and its allies.

Kurvalin also notes that such a small volume of oil sales from reserves reduces the risks of a negative market reaction to a possible failure of negotiations with Iran, which will begin next week. In addition, in his opinion, OPEC can respond to the actions of the United States and its allies by suspending the planned monthly increases in production by 0.4 million b / d. Especially now, when the worsening epidemiological situation in Europe creates new risks for global demand.

In conclusion, the expert points out that this way of fighting the United States and its allies with high oil prices will not solve this problem. In his opinion, the situation can be improved only by further growth of quotations of black gold, which will stimulate a natural increase in supply.

