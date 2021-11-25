Group “Hands Up!” released an NFT collection on Binance

Russian pop group “Hands Up!” in honor of the 25th anniversary, presented the NFT collection on the Binance marketplace. ForkLog was informed about this by representatives of the platform.

One of the tokens is an audio track recorded by the band’s frontman Sergei Zhukov specifically for the project. Its buyer will receive a full set of rights to the composition – he can even release it under his own name. The token price is 10 million rubles.

Another unique NFT worth 20 million rubles allows the future owner to ban the group from performing the song “Student” for life.

The collection also includes:

a kiosk selling cassettes and CDs, referring to the heyday of the group;

vintage car radio with a group cassette playing in it;

three collectible figures of Sergei Zhukov in different looks;

a comic strip with an alternative view of the video “Go away”;

animated gold pendant with band logo.

“The anniversary is a good reason to step into a new digital era and release a collection of unique lots that exist only in digital format,” commented Sergei Zhukov.

All tokens are available for purchase on the Binance NFT marketplace from 12:00 UTC on November 25.

