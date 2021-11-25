Group “Hands Up!” released NFT on the Binance marketplace :: RBC.Crypto

The collection of non-fungible tokens includes the rights to an exclusive unreleased track by Sergei Zhukov and a certificate that allows him to be banned from performing the song “Student” for life.

Frontman of the group “Hands Up!” Sergey Zhukov, together with the Warner Music Russia music label and the Binance NFT marketplace, has released a series of non-fungible tokens in honor of the group’s 25th anniversary. NFT tokens became available on the trading platform on November 25 at 12:00 GMT.

NFT Series “Hands Up!” includes the rights to an exclusive unreleased track performed by Sergei Zhukov. The cost of this token is 10 million rubles. Also on Binance NFT for 20 million rubles you can purchase a certificate that allows you to ban Sergei Zhukov for life from performing the song “Student”.

The collection of tokens of the musical group contains three figures of Sergei Zhukov in different images, a comic strip with an alternative view of the video “Go away” and various animated images.

On November 25, the Russian Premier League released NFT tokens of players of all 16 football clubs in the league on the Sorare marketplace.

