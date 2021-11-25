    Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19

    https://ria.ru/20211125/sputnik-1760644382.html

    MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. About 85 million sets of Sputnik vaccines have been produced in Russia, Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) is the world’s first registered drug for the prevention of COVID-19. It was developed at the Gamaleya Center on the basis of an adenoviral vector with an embedded fragment of the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a two-part vaccine for primary immunization. For revaccination there is a light version of “Sputnik Light”, for teenagers – “Sputnik M”. Also, clinical trials of the nasal form are underway. In addition to Sputnik, the country presents the drugs EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N from the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor and KoviVak from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against infection … According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

    06:39 25.11.2021 (updated: 10:05 25.11.2021)

    Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19

