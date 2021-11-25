https://ria.ru/20211125/sputnik-1760644382.html

Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19

Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19 – Russia news today

Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19

About 85 million sets of Sputnik vaccines have been produced in Russia, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T06: 39

2021-11-25T06: 39

2021-11-25T10: 05

society

Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)

nii them. Hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya)

Alexander Gunzburg

Russia

satellite v vaccine

satellite light vaccine

Moscow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759670320_0:157:3052:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_417482e8a6913dd5820efe0f61748d6d.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. About 85 million sets of Sputnik vaccines have been produced in Russia, Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) is the world’s first registered drug for the prevention of COVID-19. It was developed at the Gamaleya Center on the basis of an adenoviral vector with an embedded fragment of the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a two-part vaccine for primary immunization. For revaccination there is a light version of “Sputnik Light”, for teenagers – “Sputnik M”. Also, clinical trials of the nasal form are underway. In addition to Sputnik, the country presents the drugs EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N from the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor and KoviVak from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against infection … According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

https://ria.ru/20211124/antiprivivochniki-1760594229.html

Russia

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759670320_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5829bee2c4800af0f94ac5ea0ce29a3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia), Research Institute named after hamalei (national research center for epidemiology and microbiology named after honorary academician n.f. gamaleya), alexander gintsburg, russia, sputnik v vaccine, sputnik light vaccine, moscow