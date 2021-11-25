    Gunzburg spoke about the scale of production of vaccines against COVID-19

    In Russia, about 85 million kits of vaccines against a new coronavirus infection from the National Research Center have been released into civil circulation … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

    2021-11-25T06: 39

    2021-11-25T06: 39

    2021-11-25T06: 43

    MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, about 85 million kits of vaccines against the new coronavirus infection from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have been released into civil circulation, the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. The Russian Ministry of Health registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in August 2020. developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya. It received the name “Sputnik V”. In early May, it became known about the registration of the fourth domestic vaccine “Sputnik Light”.

    06:39 25.11.2021 (updated: 06:43 25.11.2021)

