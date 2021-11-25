Heartless: Travis Scott Appears in Public for the First Time

Travis Scott, whose last concert marked the tragic death of a group of fans and the injury of many others, has been hiding in his Los Angeles mansion for more than two weeks. However, the other day he decided to appear in public for the first time. However, Scott chose not the most suitable reason for this, which caused condemnation from the fans who called him “heartless.” After all, Travis, who did not consider it necessary to attend the funeral of the victims who died at the concert, showed up to now play golf with his friends, among whom were Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg… This was reported by the TMZ edition.

By the way, Travis seems to be turned away not only by his fans, but also by his beloved – Kylie Jenner, who brings up Stormi’s daughter from Scott, and is currently expecting another child from him. The fact is that the first days after the tragedy, Kylie lived in Scott’s house with her daughter. But then, without raising too much noise, she moved out of there, which provoked rumors that she had left Travis.