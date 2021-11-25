Heartless: Travis Scott Appears in Public for the First Time

Travis Scott, whose last concert marked the tragic death of a group of fans and the injury of many others, has been hiding in his Los Angeles mansion for more than two weeks. However, the other day he decided to appear in public for the first time. However, Scott chose not the most suitable reason for this, which caused condemnation from the fans who called him “heartless.” After all, Travis, who did not consider it necessary to attend the funeral of the victims who died at the concert, showed up to now play golf with his friends, among whom were Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg… This was reported by the TMZ edition.
By the way, Travis seems to be turned away not only by his fans, but also by his beloved – Kylie Jenner, who brings up Stormi’s daughter from Scott, and is currently expecting another child from him. The fact is that the first days after the tragedy, Kylie lived in Scott’s house with her daughter. But then, without raising too much noise, she moved out of there, which provoked rumors that she had left Travis.
Recall that the horrifying drama took place on November 4 at Scott’s concert in Houston, which he gave as part of the Astroworld festival. Then in a stampede more than a hundred people were wounded, and another 10 died. Moreover, among them was one 14-year-old teenager and another nine-year-old boy who came to the show with his father. Moreover, when it all began, Scott did not even think to stop the concert. And after finishing the performance, he went to a party organized by Drake. For which Travis, not surprisingly, was criticized. And although he allegedly paid for the funeral of the victims and provided free assistance to those who received psychological trauma as a result of the incident, the rapper’s fans found his behavior insensitive and selfish. However, this is not Travis’s only problem. He, moreover, faces ruin, because he has already been sued for a total of almost $ 3 billion.