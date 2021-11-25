Hitler and Ribbentrop’s Dream: How Germany and Japan United Against the Communists

On November 25, 1936, representatives of Germany and the Empire of Japan signed the Anti-Comintern Pact in Berlin, which served as the basis for a series of treaties that later formed the core of the coalition of the Rome-Berlin-Tokyo Axis countries and their allies in World War II. The original declared purpose of the treaty, as its name implies, was the fight against the communist threat in Europe and Asia, which was personified by the Comintern – the Communist International, which united the communist parties of different countries in 1919-1943.

First of all, the Anti-Comintern Pact was supposed, according to the plan of its initiators, to resist the expansion of communist ideology and hinder the advancement of the interests of the Soviet Union in countries bordering Japan. By that time, the communists had achieved serious successes in the East – in China, Mongolia, Manchuria and Korea – and this after the communist movement began to fizzle out in the West. The anti-Soviet orientation of the German-Japanese pact was obvious, moreover, in the secret additional protocols it was determined exactly how to resist the Soviet Union.

“The High Contracting Parties undertake to mutually inform each other about the activities of the communist” international “, consult on the adoption of the necessary defensive measures and maintain close cooperation in the implementation of these measures,” – stated in the first article of the treaty.

This pact also implied interference, if necessary, in the affairs of other states: “The High Contracting Parties undertake to jointly recommend to any third state whose internal security is threatened by the subversive work of the communist” international “to take defensive measures in the spirit of this agreement or to join it.”

In supplementary agreements, both states assured each other that they would maintain benevolent neutrality in the event of an unprovoked attack or threat of attack from the Soviet Union. They also pledged not to conclude treaties with the USSR that would contradict the “spirit of this agreement.” Japan, by the way, referred to the corresponding secret supplementary agreement when it protested against the conclusion of the German-Soviet non-aggression pact of 1939. From the Japanese point of view, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was a violation of the Anti-Comintern Pact, since Germany did not notify Japan of its negotiations with the USSR.

After the First World War, many saw two main problems in international relations – the fragility of the Versailles Peace and the pervasive threat of communism. The communist movement initially stood on the idea that the revolution would be global. “Workers of all countries, unite!” Is one of the most famous internationalist communist slogans. The Bolshevik leadership, up to some point following this maxim, agreed that the revolution in Russia cannot be an isolated phenomenon, and this is only the first step towards numerous revolutions that will eventually bury capitalism and all its negative manifestations, including imperialism and colonialism, in all parts of the world. The Comintern was considered an essential tool for advancing this global revolution agenda. But after Lenin’s death in 1924, political power in the USSR was concentrated in the hands of Stalin, who, unlike Lenin and Trotsky, was convinced that building socialism in one country was not only possible, but should become the main priority at the present stage. Under these conditions, the Comintern began to serve rather not to fanning the world revolution, but to solve the very specific current tasks of integrating the “first state of workers and peasants” into the world system, including training agents of influence and spies, and in the Comintern itself, periodic cleansing and disengagement were carried out. Stalin, among other things, made impossible any alliance between the German Communist Party and the Social Democrats, calling the latter “social fascists.” The split on the left had dire consequences, its influence on politics and electoral opportunities declined, which allowed the government to rule Germany with authoritarian methods and eventually bring Hitler to power.

Japan, like Italy, participated in the First World War on the side of the Entente powers, but did not receive everything that it hoped for and pursued an independent expansionist policy, in fact, under the pretext of fighting communism, it promoted its own agenda: redivision of the world, delimitation of zones of influence between the most powerful powers. Of course, within the framework of the Anti-Comintern Pact, the Japanese hoped to receive European support in the “geopolitical” confrontation with the Soviet Union and were greatly disappointed that as this pact was finalized, the military alliance against the USSR began to look more and more illusory.

The conclusion of the Japanese-German treaty caused particular concern in the United States, which was not deceived by the anti-communist rhetoric of the “pact” and the apparent absence of military agreements. It was obvious that Germany, which had been in political isolation for a long time, was looking for and successfully finding allies in Asia, and Japan, in turn, allies in Europe, therefore, the United States had to revise its isolationist attitudes, which, in particular, led this country to ignoring the activities of the League of Nations, and begin an active search for reliable allies among European states before the inevitable confrontation with Japan in the Pacific theater of military operations.

Fascist Italy joined the Anti-Comintern Pact in November 1937, but back in 1933, shortly after Benito Mussolini came to power, Italy signed a Treaty of Friendship, Non-Aggression and Neutrality with the USSR and was not going to give it up. And the Anti-Comintern Pact began to look especially strange after the appearance of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939 and the rapid Soviet-German rapprochement on the basis of a number of subsequent treaties, including the Treaty of Friendship and the Border Between the USSR and Germany. Due to these circumstances, the Anti-Comintern Pact itself received more of a ceremonial orientation, and cooperation within the framework of the Hitlerite coalition acquired pronounced anti-Western and anti-British features.

Ribbentrop explained to Stalin that in fact the Anti-Comintern Pact was directed against the Western democracies and not against the Soviet Union. Stalin accepted this explanation for diplomatic reasons, and there were jokes among the German public that the USSR itself would thus join the Anti-Comintern Pact. These details were given in his book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by the American journalist, war correspondent and historian William Shearer.

The Anti-Comintern Pact was even suspended in September 1940 by the Japanese-Italian-German Triple Pact, which declared the United States, not the Soviet Union, as the main threat. This document allowed the contracting parties to have their own relations with the USSR, with which Germany already actively cooperated. Japan, after the German-Soviet non-aggression pact in August 1939, distanced itself from Germany, the last of the three Axis countries concluded its neutrality pact with the USSR and adhered to it, unlike the allies, until the very end of the war.

At the end of September 1940, Hitler sent a message to Stalin, notifying him of the impending signing of the above-mentioned Berlin Pact, and later invited him to come to Berlin to divide the “English inheritance”. But it turns out that similar proposals were made at one time also by Great Britain itself.

For a short time, the USSR remained in the status of if not a friendly state to the “axis” countries, then at least neutral, but gradually all these relations began to decline again, and everything finally changed with the beginning of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941, after which The Anti-Comintern Pact was updated again, extended for five years, and at the same time Finland, Romania, Bulgaria and several puppet governments dependent on both Germany (Croatia, Slovakia, Denmark) and Japan (the occupied part of China) joined it. In addition, Turkey had observer status. And even before the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, at the beginning of 1939, Hungary, Manchukuo and Spain managed to join the Anti-Comintern Pact – in the person of the government of General Franco, which experienced great pressure from Germany in the ongoing civil war.

The real starting point for the formation of a military-political alliance between Germany and Italy on the eve of the Second World War was the so-called Steel Pact, the German-Italian Treaty of Alliance and Friendship, signed in Berlin on May 22, 1939, which not only confirmed the validity of the provisions of the Anti-Comintern Pact, but and negotiated specific mutual allied obligations, as a result of which Italy, in contrast to the same Japan, immediately after Germany declared war on the USSR in the summer of 1941.

According to the American historian Norman Years, who specializes in the study of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, joining the Anti-Comintern Pact for Germany’s allies and her minions served as a “litmus test of loyalty” rather than real military agreements.

So, Italy’s accession to the pact was largely forced – just as it was in the case of Spain and a number of other countries. Italy was invited to participate in the signing of the document even at the conclusion of the initial German-Japanese agreement in November 1936, but at that time the Duce was not interested in this largely symbolic gesture, since he believed that his anti-communist position did not need extra proof and sufficient least confirmed by Italian participation in the Spanish Civil War. Italian membership was considered by Ribbentrop in the earliest stages of the development of the agreement in October 1935, but the actual annexation of Italy took place a year after Japan, as a courtesy for German military assistance and on the condition that Italy’s participation in this project would be honorable enough.

At some initial stage of building his policy, Hitler also wanted to secure British membership in the Anti-Comintern Pact, and during Ribbentrop’s tenure as German Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 1936-1938 he was given such a specific task; Hitler even declared Britain’s accession to the pact to be his “greatest desire.” Ribbentrop himself wrote: “I see one of the main tasks of our diplomacy in London in enlightening the British about the real danger of Bolshevism” general anti-communist ideology. But the Western democracies at that moment still did not succumb to uncomplicated anti-communist rhetoric, and the Anti-Comintern Pact remained exclusively a matter of the Axis countries.