How do you like this attack of the clones, Kylie Jenner? The blogger found baby photos, and there is a beta version of Stormi

An aspiring US singer showed her childhood pictures and broke the audience. Indeed, in the pictures they saw the daughter of Kylie Jenner, however, straight from the 90s. Call Doctor Who, he’s got confused time here.

Tiktok user Romania Manzano with nickname romi.appletree usually in her videos she talks about what happened in her life, about her work and sometimes repeats trendy Tiktok videos. And in a video posted on May 17, the girl shared a funny coincidence that she found while looking at her childhood photos.

In the video, Romania first jokes that she may be part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, because she was adopted as a child.

Dear Kylie Jenner. I was adopted, but are you sure I’m not part of your family tree? – wrote the girl.

Romany was led to similar thoughts by his childhood photos and pictures of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, three-year-old Stormi. After comparing the footage, the blogger noticed that little Stormy looked like her. In order not to be unfounded, the blogger first showed pictures of the star child.

Following Romania showed one of her childhood pictures. Indeed, there are similarities between the girls in the pictures: for example, in their smile and in their eyes.

And it looks like viewers now know what Stormi will look like in the future – thanks to tiktokersha.

The blogger’s video about the interesting similarities between her and Stormy has gone viral and has gained over a million views.

In the comments, TikTok users realized that they had caught a spoiler from the future.

GIRL, IT’S CLEAN YOU.

We now know Stormy will be pretty when she grows up.

And other inhabitants of the platform (either jokingly, or seriously) felt that it was time to do a DNA test, and not only with the Kardashians, but also with Stormy’s dad, rapper Travis Scott.

Or maybe you are part of the Travis Scott family 😳

Take a DNA test and see what Travis Scott has to say.

It seems netizens may already be collecting the Kardashian 2.0 family. In tiktok, there was also a copy of Kylie Jenner herself. The blogger just shook her hair, but people can’t see Stormy’s mom in her.

There are also “clones” of the most famous representative of the Kardashian-Jenner family on the Web. The girl showed her photos, and somewhere she caught a panic attack by Kanye West. After all, she is – too similar doppelganger of Kim Kardashian.