How Maria Poroshina once met Julia Roberts, details, latest news

The actress regrets today that she listened to her friend.

The famous Russian actress Maria Poroshina told how she once met a colleague from America, Julia Roberts. The star of domestic TV series is a longtime fan of the Hollywood diva.

Poroshina worked in India that year. The actress was in Goa on the set of the telenovela “Always say always.” Once, during a lunch break, Maria was escaping the heat under air conditioning. that the water could ruin the makeup and hair of the star.

Suddenly, Maria Poroshina’s phone rang. At the other end of the line, actress Tatyana Abramova demanded to urgently come to the local bazaar. “Run quickly, your favorite actress is here!” – said Abramova. Hearing the name Roberts, the star of domestic telenovelas rushed headlong into the market.

Maria came very close to Julia. A colleague from Hollywood hid her curls under a cap. On her back and belly, Roberts carried the rucksack in which her children were sitting. The star of the film “Pretty Woman” was accompanied by bodyguards.

Poroshina wanted to speak to Roberts. The Russian woman was going to say a few warm words to the American woman, shake her hand, hug her. Abramova stopped her excited girlfriend. “Shame on you! She’s on vacation,” Tatiana held Maria back. Say, now the entire market will come running to look at the actress from the United States.

Today, the star of the series “Always say” always “regrets very much that she listened to Abramova then and refrained from a reckless act. Poroshina believes that she had to approach the idol and give herself a holiday and memories. According to Maria, watching Julia move away was unbearable. “With tears in my eyes, I watched my dream,” said Maria Poroshina in a fresh internet.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS