Human Rights Watch dissatisfied with EU soft attitude towards Poland due to migrants | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | Dw

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the European Commission of being too lenient, according to HRW, towards Poland regarding the situation of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. The fact that the migration crisis is triggered by Belarus does not absolve Poland and European institutions of their human rights obligations, Brussels must convince Warsaw to make the protection of human lives a priority, HRW said on Wednesday, November 24.

Human rights activists believe that not only Belarus, but also Poland cynically exploits the migrant crisis for their own purposes: both Minsk and Warsaw have resorted to digital media such as Twitter to spread messages about alleged attacks against migrants by security forces on the other side of the border. Human rights activists have accused the political leaders of both countries of using the media to achieve goals that border on propaganda.

The HRW statement notes that the European Commission has not yet publicly commented on Poland’s tough actions on the border with Belarus and has not demanded to lift the ban on media and humanitarian organizations’ access to border areas. The expulsion of migrants by the Polish border service violates the right to asylum enshrined in the EU and, in violation of the norms of Polish and European law, creates inhuman and humiliating conditions for them, HRW emphasized.

Distribution mechanism of migrants

In addition, human rights activists called on Minsk to immediately stop using migrants for its own purposes, including transporting them to the Polish border, to ensure access of humanitarian aid to those in need and to provide an opportunity to return home to those who wish it.

HRW has proposed a temporary mechanism for the distribution of migrants in the EU countries. According to human rights activists, asylum applications submitted in Poland should be objectively considered in other EU countries.

Lukashenka’s hybrid attack on the EU

An increased flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU countries has been observed since May 2021. The most difficult situation is in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, into whose territory migrants are trying to penetrate through Belarus. European leaders accuse Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of a hybrid attack on the EU in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Minsk.

The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. On November 8, several thousand migrants approached her, and since then they have made numerous attempts to cross the border. In an interview with the BBC, Lukashenka admitted that Belarusians helped migrants to enter the EU. He demands that the migrants in Belarus be accepted by Germany. On November 22, Berlin refused. The EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian leadership and those responsible for transporting refugees from Middle Eastern countries to Minsk.

See also: