Hundreds of people gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow

In Moscow, hundreds of citizens of this country gathered near the building of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Granatny Lane. It is reported that the police had to block the entrance to the diplomatic mission and strengthen security measures in the surrounding streets. There is no information about the detainees yet.

People came to the Tajik embassy in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old resident of the Tajik village of Tavdem Gulbiddin Ziebekov. He was on the wanted list, and, according to law enforcement agencies, during the arrest he opened fire from a pistol, as a result of which he was wounded by return fire. At the same time, eyewitnesses claim that Ziebekov was killed after the arrest.

The Tajik authorities were looking for Ziebekov on suspicion of taking a hostage by an organized group and inciting ethnic, racial, or religious hatred. According to the local prosecutor’s office, in February last year, Ziebekov and his acquaintances “took the assistant prosecutor of the Roshtkala region hostage and tortured and beat him for eight hours.”

In turn, one of the residents of the Roshtkala region said that Ziebekov only beat up an employee of the prosecutor’s office. The reason for this was the proposal of the assistant prosecutor to a local resident to enter into an intimate relationship with him.