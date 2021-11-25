I wanted to kill my father: Will Smith made an unexpected confession

The actor revealed family secrets in his memoir, which will be released on November 9. One of the most traumatic incidents involves the beating of his mother.

Actor Will Smith admitted in his autobiography that as a child he had a keen desire to kill his father, William Carroll Smith Sr. Excerpts from the memoirs of a 53-year-old artist titled Will leads the People magazine.

“When I was nine, I watched my father hit my mother so hard on the head that she fell. Then I saw her spit blood,” Smith said.

After this incident, the actor had a desire to take revenge on his father for the cruel treatment of Caroline Bright’s mother.

“As a child, I always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. When I’m big enough, when I’m strong enough, when I’m no longer a coward, I’ll kill him,” Will wrote.

He stressed that childhood trauma influenced his entire future life and career. For a long time, he doubted that he deserved recognition, praise and attention from the audience.

“Because I could not resist my father. For being a coward,” – said Smith.

The star’s parents split up when he was a teenager, and officially divorced in 2000.

The actor maintained a relationship with his father, but anger over childhood trauma resurfaced again decades later when Smith was caring for a parent during cancer.

Remembering his father, who died in 2016, the actor said that he was cruel, but he was always sincerely interested in his son’s success.

“My dad was cruel, but he was also at every game, play and concert … He was an alcoholic but was sober at the premiere of every one of my films. He listened to every record. He visited every studio,” Will added.

Earlier, Smith presented the trailer for the new documentary series Best Shape of My Life, which focuses on his struggle with obesity, as well as mental problems.

