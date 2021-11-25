images and details :: Autonews

Skoda has unveiled new details about the upcoming concept sports crossover, which will be developed by the students of the Czech brand under the leadership of the chief designer of the automaker Oliver Stephanie. The car, created on the basis of the production Kamiq model, will be named Afriq.

For the first time, the motorsport division of Skoda Motorsport will take part in the project, which involves a group of 25 students from the Academy in Mlada Boleslav. The name of the experimental crossover gives a reference to the famous Dakar rally-marathon, which was held for a long time in Europe and Africa with start and finish in Paris and Dakar (capital of Senegal).

The letter “Q” at the end of the car’s name indicates its belonging to the Skoda crossover family – by analogy with the Kodiaq, Karoq, Kamiq and Enyaq models.

What kind of modifications the Skoda Kamiq will receive for the rally has not yet been announced. The standard crossover has been produced in Europe since 2019. The most powerful engine in the range is a 1.5-liter petrol “turbo four”, developing 150 hp. with. and 250 Nm of torque.

The Afriq crossover will be the eighth student-developed Skoda vehicle. Previously, the Czechs released, for example, a sports roadster based on the Scala model and a pickup truck on the platform of the flagship Kodiaq crossover.